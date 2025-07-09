Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Given New $111.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $90.00 to $111.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on INSM. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Insmed from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Insmed from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Insmed to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Insmed from $110.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Insmed from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Insmed currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.07.

Shares of INSM stock opened at $96.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.38, a quick ratio of 5.44 and a current ratio of 5.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.91 and its 200-day moving average is $76.84. The stock has a market cap of $18.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.16 and a beta of 0.90. Insmed has a 52-week low of $60.40 and a 52-week high of $106.83.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.36) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $92.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.63 million. Insmed had a negative net margin of 265.93% and a negative return on equity of 446.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.06) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Insmed will post -4.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Insmed news, CFO Sara Bonstein sold 57,766 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.12, for a total transaction of $5,148,105.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 103,412 shares in the company, valued at $9,216,077.44. This represents a 35.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Roger Adsett sold 7,482 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.81, for a total transaction of $507,354.42. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 138,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,398,466. The trade was a 5.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 488,752 shares of company stock worth $43,199,826. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Insmed by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Insmed by 98.1% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Insmed by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Insmed by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 26,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in shares of Insmed by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 5,232 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

