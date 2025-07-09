TD Private Client Wealth LLC Trims Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

TD Private Client Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 31.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,764,000 after buying an additional 3,011 shares during the last quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,653,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors raised its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 16,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,646,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $579.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $23.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $458.82 and a one year high of $624.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $554.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $553.61.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

