Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Position Trimmed by TD Private Client Wealth LLC

TD Private Client Wealth LLC cut its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,377 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,294 shares during the quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $1,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sierra Ocean LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 356.0% during the 1st quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 342 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 71.3% in the first quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank now owns 447 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 877.6% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Information Services

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 844 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $72.04 per share, with a total value of $60,801.76. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 11,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $860,301.68. This represents a 7.60% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of FIS stock opened at $79.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $41.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.91, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.92. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.51 and a twelve month high of $91.98.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 105.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FIS shares. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Stephens increased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Citigroup raised Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.75.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Further Reading

