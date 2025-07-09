SiBone (NASDAQ:SIBN) CEO Laura Francis Sells 757 Shares

SiBone (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Free Report) CEO Laura Francis sold 757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total transaction of $13,822.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 362,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,612,694.66. This trade represents a 0.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Laura Francis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 19th, Laura Francis sold 5,412 shares of SiBone stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total value of $105,479.88.

On Friday, May 16th, Laura Francis sold 12,385 shares of SiBone stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.67, for a total value of $243,612.95.

On Wednesday, May 7th, Laura Francis sold 38,504 shares of SiBone stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.18, for a total value of $661,498.72.

SiBone Price Performance

NASDAQ SIBN opened at $18.17 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.26, a current ratio of 8.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $774.41 million, a PE ratio of -28.39 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.24. SiBone has a 12-month low of $11.70 and a 12-month high of $20.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SiBone (NASDAQ:SIBN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.09. SiBone had a negative net margin of 15.03% and a negative return on equity of 16.00%. The firm had revenue of $47.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $45.13 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that SiBone will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SIBN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of SiBone from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of SiBone in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of SiBone in a report on Tuesday, May 6th.

Institutional Trading of SiBone

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SiBone in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SiBone in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SiBone by 20,352.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 3,867 shares during the period. Virtus Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of SiBone during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of SiBone during the 4th quarter worth $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

About SiBone

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, that operate to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and fusion, adult deformity and degeneration, and pelvic trauma; and implantable bone products.

Read More

