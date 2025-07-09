Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 22,171 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 831,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,171 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $203,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOT. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $10,776,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,641,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.6%
Shares of NYSEARCA VOT opened at $284.54 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $270.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $259.60. The firm has a market cap of $17.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.98 and a beta of 1.10. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $209.64 and a 52 week high of $287.15.
Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile
Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.
