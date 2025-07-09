TD Private Client Wealth LLC Raises Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 106.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,335 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,444 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at $1,086,508,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in PayPal by 108.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,924,106 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,529,823,000 after purchasing an additional 9,313,783 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in PayPal by 284.0% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,804,334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $666,100,000 after acquiring an additional 5,772,198 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,923,662 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,615,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in PayPal by 124.1% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,497,415 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $228,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936,520 shares during the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $75.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $72.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.85 and a fifty-two week high of $93.66.

Insider Buying and Selling

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.17. PayPal had a return on equity of 24.59% and a net margin of 14.26%. The firm had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Diego Scotti sold 3,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.24, for a total value of $281,168.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 16,989 shares in the company, valued at $1,244,274.36. This represents a 18.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Suzan Kereere sold 4,162 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.24, for a total value of $304,824.88. Following the transaction, the insider owned 48,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,550,894.92. This represents a 7.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,796 shares of company stock valued at $863,028 over the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PYPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on PayPal from $104.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on PayPal from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Arete Research set a $81.00 target price on PayPal in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.42.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Further Reading

