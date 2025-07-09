Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Trims Position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,484,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210,075 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $158,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VLUE. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 9,534.6% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,207,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,474,000 after buying an additional 1,194,497 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,473,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,277,000. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $19,632,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 169.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 195,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,831,000 after purchasing an additional 122,832 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Stock Up 7.9%

BATS VLUE opened at $115.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.97. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $91.80 and a 52-week high of $116.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $108.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.30.

About iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

