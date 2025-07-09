Wells Fargo & Company Issues Positive Forecast for MKS (NASDAQ:MKSI) Stock Price

MKS (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of MKS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of MKS from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on MKS from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on MKS from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.91.

NASDAQ MKSI opened at $104.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.17. MKS has a 52-week low of $54.84 and a 52-week high of $147.40.

MKS (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.29. MKS had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The company had revenue of $936.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $913.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that MKS will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. MKS’s dividend payout ratio is 26.27%.

In other MKS news, EVP David Philip Henry sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 20,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,159,955. This represents a 8.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKSI. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its stake in shares of MKS by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 9,748 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MKS by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,143 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of MKS by 68.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 263 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in MKS by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,943 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in MKS by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,527 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, South Korea, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division (VSD), Photonics Solutions Division (PSD), and Material Solutions Division (MSD) segments.

