Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN) Shares Sold by TD Private Client Wealth LLC

TD Private Client Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 678 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in Nordson were worth $1,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NDSN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nordson by 2.9% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Nordson by 1.6% during the first quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Nordson by 6.6% during the first quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Nordson by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Nordson by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on NDSN shares. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Nordson from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Nordson from $241.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Nordson in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Nordson from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nordson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.00.

Nordson Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of NASDAQ NDSN opened at $221.50 on Wednesday. Nordson Corporation has a 52-week low of $165.03 and a 52-week high of $266.86. The stock has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a PE ratio of 28.47, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $207.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.76.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $682.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.36 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 16.51%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nordson Corporation will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nordson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 19th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 18th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.10%.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

