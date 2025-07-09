Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Bought by TD Private Client Wealth LLC

TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,942 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $1,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Gartner by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,379 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,637,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Gartner by 11.5% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 921 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Three Seasons Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Gartner in the fourth quarter worth about $731,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,389 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $17,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP John J. Rinello sold 109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.35, for a total value of $47,562.15. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 3,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,431,228. This represents a 3.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Akhil Jain sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $281,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 6,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,946,600. The trade was a 8.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,426 shares of company stock valued at $2,430,327. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Gartner from $622.00 to $535.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Gartner from $605.00 to $557.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Gartner from $525.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Barclays cut their target price on Gartner from $510.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $515.89.

Shares of IT opened at $398.77 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $422.21 and its 200 day moving average is $453.83. The stock has a market cap of $30.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.19. Gartner, Inc. has a 12-month low of $366.05 and a 12-month high of $584.01.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.26. Gartner had a net margin of 19.82% and a return on equity of 96.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

