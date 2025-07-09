Norwood Financial’s (NWFL) “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Stephens

Stephens restated their equal weight rating on shares of Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has a $26.50 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Norwood Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWFL opened at $25.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $235.85 million, a P/E ratio of 283.00 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Norwood Financial has a 1-year low of $21.25 and a 1-year high of $34.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.42.

Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $20.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.60 million. Norwood Financial had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 8.35%. Research analysts expect that Norwood Financial will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 15th. Norwood Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,377.78%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NWFL. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Norwood Financial by 42,200.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 5,064 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Norwood Financial by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 106,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Norwood Financial by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Norwood Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Norwood Financial by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 66,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 4,652 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.08% of the company’s stock.

Norwood Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Wayne Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, and statement savings and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

