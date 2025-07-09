Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Given Outperform Rating at Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $500.00 price target on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $425.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Guggenheim reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Truist Financial set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $314.00 to $307.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $301.13.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $297.81 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $321.21 and a 200-day moving average of $323.29. Tesla has a 1-year low of $182.00 and a 1-year high of $488.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $959.23 billion, a PE ratio of 163.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 2.39.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.26). Tesla had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 6.66%. The firm had revenue of $19.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, Director Ira Matthew Ehrenpreis sold 477,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.30, for a total value of $170,636,475.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 855,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,632,276.20. This trade represents a 35.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.71, for a total transaction of $732,560.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 5,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,692,546.04. The trade was a 30.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 829,509 shares of company stock valued at $277,648,925. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 70 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 75.6% during the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 79 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. GS Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 193.3% during the fourth quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 88 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Navigoe LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

