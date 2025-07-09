Head-To-Head Comparison: Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) versus Horizon Group (OTCMKTS:HGPI)

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Free Report) and Horizon Group (OTCMKTS:HGPI – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Urban Edge Properties has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Horizon Group has a beta of 0.03, indicating that its stock price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Urban Edge Properties alerts:

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.9% of Urban Edge Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of Urban Edge Properties shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.9% of Horizon Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Urban Edge Properties 0 1 0 0 2.00 Horizon Group 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Urban Edge Properties and Horizon Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Urban Edge Properties currently has a consensus price target of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 18.73%. Given Urban Edge Properties’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Urban Edge Properties is more favorable than Horizon Group.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Urban Edge Properties and Horizon Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Urban Edge Properties $444.97 million 5.24 $72.56 million $0.64 28.95 Horizon Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Urban Edge Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Horizon Group.

Profitability

This table compares Urban Edge Properties and Horizon Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Urban Edge Properties 17.23% 5.88% 2.39% Horizon Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Urban Edge Properties beats Horizon Group on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Urban Edge Properties

(Get Free Report)

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on owning, managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the Washington, D.C. to Boston corridor. Urban Edge owns 76 properties totaling 17.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

About Horizon Group

(Get Free Report)

Based in Chicago, Illinois, Horizon Group Properties, Inc. has 12 operating factory outlet centers and one power center in 10 states totaling more than 2.6 million square feet.

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Edge Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Edge Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.