Benchmark Initiates Coverage on Semler Scientific (NASDAQ:SMLR)

Benchmark began coverage on shares of Semler Scientific (NASDAQ:SMLR – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded Semler Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd.

Semler Scientific Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SMLR opened at $41.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $465.07 million, a PE ratio of -15.98 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.35. Semler Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $21.77 and a fifty-two week high of $81.56.

Semler Scientific (NASDAQ:SMLR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.84 million for the quarter. Semler Scientific had a negative net margin of 60.69% and a positive return on equity of 19.75%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Semler Scientific

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in shares of Semler Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Semler Scientific in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Semler Scientific in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Semler Scientific by 161.3% in the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Semler Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 49.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Semler Scientific Company Profile

Semler Scientific, Inc provides technology solutions to enhance the clinical effectiveness and efficiency of healthcare providers in the United States. The company’s products include QuantaFlo, a four-minute in-office blood flow test that enables healthcare providers to use blood flow measurements as part of their examinations of a patient’s vascular condition.

