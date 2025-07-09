United Community Banks’ (UCB) Market Perform Rating Reaffirmed at Raymond James Financial

Raymond James Financial restated their market perform rating on shares of United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCB – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of United Community Banks from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Hovde Group upgraded shares of United Community Banks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, April 7th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of United Community Banks in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of United Community Banks from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.14.

Shares of United Community Banks stock opened at $31.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. United Community Banks has a 52-week low of $22.93 and a 52-week high of $35.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Sunday, June 15th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.50%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP purchased a new position in United Community Banks during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in United Community Banks during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of United Community Banks in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of United Community Banks in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Community Banks in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

