Tetra Technologies (NYSE:TTI) and ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) Critical Analysis

Tetra Technologies (NYSE:TTI – Get Free Report) and ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Tetra Technologies and ProPetro”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Tetra Technologies alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tetra Technologies $599.11 million 0.78 $108.28 million $0.84 4.18 ProPetro $1.44 billion 0.48 -$137.86 million ($1.43) -4.64

Risk and Volatility

Tetra Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ProPetro. ProPetro is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tetra Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Tetra Technologies has a beta of 1.37, indicating that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ProPetro has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Tetra Technologies and ProPetro, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tetra Technologies 0 0 2 1 3.33 ProPetro 0 3 2 0 2.40

Tetra Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $5.25, suggesting a potential upside of 49.57%. ProPetro has a consensus target price of $9.75, suggesting a potential upside of 47.06%. Given Tetra Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Tetra Technologies is more favorable than ProPetro.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

70.2% of Tetra Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.7% of ProPetro shares are held by institutional investors. 5.8% of Tetra Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of ProPetro shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Tetra Technologies and ProPetro’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tetra Technologies 18.41% 14.49% 5.44% ProPetro -10.60% 2.16% 1.42%

Summary

Tetra Technologies beats ProPetro on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tetra Technologies

(Get Free Report)

TETRA Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services and solutions company. It operates through two segments, Completion Fluids & Products Division and Water & Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. This segment also markets liquid and dry calcium chloride products; and TETRA PureFlow ultra-pure zinc bromide to battery technology companies. The Water & Flowback Services segment provides water management services for onshore oil and gas operators. This segment also offers frac flowback, production well testing, and other associated services in oil and gas producing regions in the United States, as well as in various basins in Latin America, Africa, Europe, and the Middle East. TETRA Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

About ProPetro

(Get Free Report)

ProPetro Holding Corp. operates as an integrated oilfield services company. The company provides hydraulic fracturing, wireline, cementing, and other complementary oilfield completion services to upstream oil and gas companies in the Permian Basin. ProPetro Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.