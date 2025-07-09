Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) & Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Critical Comparison

Profitability

This table compares Avanos Medical and Avinger’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avanos Medical -55.80% 6.26% 4.63% Avinger N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Avanos Medical and Avinger”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avanos Medical $687.80 million 0.83 -$392.10 million ($8.37) -1.47 Avinger $7.65 million 0.21 -$18.32 million ($11.06) -0.04

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Avinger has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Avanos Medical. Avanos Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Avinger, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

95.2% of Avanos Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.3% of Avinger shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of Avanos Medical shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 42.8% of Avinger shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Avanos Medical has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Avinger has a beta of 1.29, indicating that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Avanos Medical beats Avinger on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Avanos Medical

Avanos Medical, Inc., a medical technology company, offers medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions. The company also provides a portfolio of non-opioid pain solutions, including surgical pain and recovery products, such as ON-Q and ambIT surgical pain pumps, Game Ready cold, and compression therapy systems. In addition, it offers interventional pain solutions, which offers minimally invasive pain-relieving therapies, such as Coolief pain relief therapy; OrthogenRx's knee osteoarthritis hyaluronic acid pain relief injection products; and Trident radiofrequency ablation products to treat chronic pain conditions. It markets its products directly to hospitals and other healthcare providers, healthcare facilities, and other end-user customers, as well as through third-party wholesale distributors. The company was formerly known as Halyard Health, Inc. and changed its name to Avanos Medical, Inc. in June 2018. Avanos Medical, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.

About Avinger

Avinger, Inc., a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells a suite of image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease (PAD) primarily in the United States and Germany. The company develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures. Its lumivascular products comprise Lightbox imaging consoles; the Ocelot and Tigereye family of devices, which are designed to allow physicians to penetrate a total blockage in an artery; and Pantheris, an image-guided atherectomy device that allows physicians to precisely remove arterial plaque in PAD patients. The company is also developing IMAGE-BTK for the treatment of PAD lesions below-the-knee. It markets and sells its products to interventional cardiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional radiologists. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Redwood City, California.

