Loar (LOAR) vs. The Competition Financial Comparison

Loar (NYSE:LOAR – Get Free Report) is one of 46 publicly-traded companies in the “AEROSP/DEF EQ” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Loar to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, risk, dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Loar has a beta of 0.17, meaning that its stock price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Loar’s competitors have a beta of 0.98, meaning that their average stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Loar alerts:

Institutional and Insider Ownership

65.1% of shares of all “AEROSP/DEF EQ” companies are owned by institutional investors. 22.6% of Loar shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.9% of shares of all “AEROSP/DEF EQ” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Loar 0 0 3 0 3.00 Loar Competitors 349 1815 2783 97 2.52

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Loar and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Loar presently has a consensus target price of $97.00, suggesting a potential upside of 22.99%. As a group, “AEROSP/DEF EQ” companies have a potential downside of 1.12%. Given Loar’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Loar is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Loar and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Loar 8.29% 5.23% 3.54% Loar Competitors -42.27% -0.19% 3.44%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Loar and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Loar $402.82 million $22.23 million 207.55 Loar Competitors $3.44 billion $265.08 million 77.00

Loar’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Loar. Loar is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Loar beats its competitors on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Loar Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Loar Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets aerospace and defense components for aircraft, and aerospace and defense systems in the United States and internationally. It offers products in various categories, which include airframe components, structural components, avionics, composites, braking system components, de-ice and ice protection, electro-mechanical, engineered materials, flight controls, fluid and motion controls, environmental, metal forming, molded components, and restraints and safety devices. The company also provides auto throttles, lap-belt airbags, two-and three-point seat belts, water purification systems, fire barriers, polyimide washers and bushings, latches, hold-open and tie rods, temperature and fluid sensors and switches, carbon and metallic brake discs, fluid and pneumatic-based ice protection, RAM air components, sealing solutions, actuation devices, and others. It primarily serves commercial, business jet and general aviation, and defense markets. Loar Holdings Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in White Plains, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Loar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.