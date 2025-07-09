Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) versus ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Financial Review

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) and ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sempra Energy and ONE Gas”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sempra Energy $13.19 billion 3.67 $2.86 billion $4.55 16.32 ONE Gas $2.08 billion 2.08 $222.85 million $4.14 17.44

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Sempra Energy has higher revenue and earnings than ONE Gas. Sempra Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ONE Gas, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

89.7% of Sempra Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.7% of ONE Gas shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Sempra Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of ONE Gas shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Sempra Energy and ONE Gas, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sempra Energy 0 6 7 0 2.54 ONE Gas 1 3 3 0 2.29

Sempra Energy presently has a consensus price target of $80.83, indicating a potential upside of 8.84%. ONE Gas has a consensus price target of $77.64, indicating a potential upside of 7.51%. Given Sempra Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sempra Energy is more favorable than ONE Gas.

Dividends

Sempra Energy pays an annual dividend of $2.58 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. ONE Gas pays an annual dividend of $2.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Sempra Energy pays out 56.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. ONE Gas pays out 64.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Sempra Energy has increased its dividend for 22 consecutive years and ONE Gas has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Sempra Energy and ONE Gas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sempra Energy 22.15% 8.55% 3.24% ONE Gas 10.75% 8.15% 2.98%

Risk and Volatility

Sempra Energy has a beta of 0.63, suggesting that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ONE Gas has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sempra Energy beats ONE Gas on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County. As of December 31, 2023, it offered electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles. This segment owns and operates a natural gas distribution, transmission, and storage system that supplies natural gas. As of December 31, 2023, it serves a population of 21 million covering an area of 24,000 square miles. The Sempra Texas Utilities segment engages in the regulated electricity transmission and distribution. As of December 31, 2023, its transmission system included 18,298 circuit miles of transmission lines; 1,257 transmission and distribution substations; interconnection to 173 third-party generation facilities totaling 54,277 MW; and distribution system included approximately 4.0 million points of delivery and consisted of 125,116 miles of overhead and underground lines. The Sempra Infrastructure segment develops, builds, operates, and invests in energy infrastructure to help enable the energy transition in North American markets and worldwide. The company was formerly known as Sempra Energy and changed its name to Sempra in May 2023. Sempra was incorporated in 1996 and is based in San Diego, California.

About ONE Gas

ONE Gas, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

