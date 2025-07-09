Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (NASDAQ:VONE) Shares Sold by TD Private Client Wealth LLC

TD Private Client Wealth LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (NASDAQ:VONE – Free Report) by 6.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF by 113.9% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $282.15 on Wednesday. Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $218.75 and a 1 year high of $284.75. The company has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $270.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $264.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th were given a $0.7828 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 20th. This represents a $3.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

