Strategic Blueprint LLC Sells 154 Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Strategic Blueprint LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000.

VPU stock opened at $175.42 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.48. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 1-year low of $148.35 and a 1-year high of $180.04. The stock has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 0.54.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

