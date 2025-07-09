IFM Investors Pty Ltd Takes Position in Northwest Natural Gas Company (NYSE:NWN)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural Gas Company (NYSE:NWN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abound Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural Gas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Northwest Natural Gas by 24.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Northwest Natural Gas by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Northwest Natural Gas by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Northwest Natural Gas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director David Hugo Anderson sold 7,500 shares of Northwest Natural Gas stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total value of $297,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 94,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,761,306.88. This trade represents a 7.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,591 shares of company stock worth $931,255. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NWN shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Northwest Natural Gas from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Northwest Natural Gas from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th.

Northwest Natural Gas Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE NWN opened at $41.05 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.99. Northwest Natural Gas Company has a 1 year low of $35.11 and a 1 year high of $44.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 0.53.

Northwest Natural Gas (NYSE:NWN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $494.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.65 million. Northwest Natural Gas had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 8.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northwest Natural Gas Company will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Northwest Natural Gas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 30th. Northwest Natural Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.78%.

About Northwest Natural Gas

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the United States. The company operates a mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities, third-party marketers, and electric generators; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

Featured Stories

