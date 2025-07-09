OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $727,000 Investment in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:IJUL)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:IJUL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 24,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $727,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 76,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 7,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July by 5.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000.

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July Price Performance

IJUL stock opened at $31.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.17 million, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.07 and a 200-day moving average of $29.54. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July has a fifty-two week low of $27.07 and a fifty-two week high of $32.00.

About Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July

The Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (IJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. IJUL was launched on Jul 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

