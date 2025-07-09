LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) Shares Sold by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lowered its holdings in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 332 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in LTC Properties were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of LTC Properties by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,960,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $240,500,000 after acquiring an additional 39,470 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of LTC Properties by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,166,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,314,000 after acquiring an additional 41,581 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of LTC Properties by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 822,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,425,000 after acquiring an additional 68,212 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 646,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,340,000 after purchasing an additional 19,486 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 642,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,192,000 after purchasing an additional 17,842 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.25% of the company’s stock.

LTC Properties Stock Up 0.1%

LTC stock opened at $35.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.55, a current ratio of 10.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. LTC Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.70 and a fifty-two week high of $39.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 0.65.

LTC Properties Dividend Announcement

LTC Properties ( NYSE:LTC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $49.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.43 million. LTC Properties had a net margin of 42.16% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LTC Properties, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 22nd. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is 117.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LTC shares. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of LTC Properties in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Wedbush upgraded shares of LTC Properties to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LTC Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Insider Activity at LTC Properties

In other news, EVP David M. Boitano bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.71 per share, for a total transaction of $208,260.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president directly owned 15,626 shares in the company, valued at $542,378.46. This represents a 62.33% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LTC Properties Company Profile

LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. It operates through the Texas, Michigan, Florida, Wisconsin, Colorado, and Remaining States geographic segments. The company was founded by Andre C. Dimitriadis on May 12, 1992 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, CA.

