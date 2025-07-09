CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) Position Reduced by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd reduced its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Free Report) by 23.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,842 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in CareTrust REIT were worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 22,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 21.8% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 86,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 15,523 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 8.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 48,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 33.6% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in CareTrust REIT by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,891,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,220,000 after acquiring an additional 568,634 shares in the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CareTrust REIT alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CTRE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research report on Friday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.17.

CareTrust REIT Trading Down 0.2%

NASDAQ:CTRE opened at $30.98 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.38 and its 200-day moving average is $27.94. The firm has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.79 and a 12 month high of $33.15.

CareTrust REIT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. CareTrust REIT’s payout ratio is 145.65%.

About CareTrust REIT

(Free Report)

CareTrust REIT, Inc’s (CareTrust REIT or the Company) primary business consists of acquiring, financing, developing and owning real property to be leased to third-party tenants in the healthcare sector. As of March 31, 2024, the Company owned directly or through a joint venture and leased to independent operators, 228 skilled nursing facilities (SNFs), multi-service campuses, assisted living facilities (ALFs) and independent living facilities (ILFs) consisting of 24,189 operational beds and units located in 29 states with the highest concentration of properties by rental income located in California and Texas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CareTrust REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareTrust REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.