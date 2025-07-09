IFM Investors Pty Ltd Buys Shares of 105,476 Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 105,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,261,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PARA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Paramount Global by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,040,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,242,000 after purchasing an additional 761,561 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,593,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,314 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Paramount Global by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,567,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,731,000 after acquiring an additional 724,565 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Paramount Global by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 14,663,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,384,000 after acquiring an additional 460,539 shares during the period. Finally, Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Paramount Global in the fourth quarter valued at $146,230,000. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PARA has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Paramount Global from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Thursday, May 29th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Paramount Global from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on Paramount Global from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Paramount Global Trading Up 0.8%

PARA stock opened at $12.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.53, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.19. Paramount Global has a twelve month low of $9.95 and a twelve month high of $13.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.07 and a 200-day moving average of $11.43.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 4.80% and a negative net margin of 19.09%. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Paramount Global will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Paramount Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2.43%.

Paramount Global Profile

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

Featured Stories

