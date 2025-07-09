IFM Investors Pty Ltd Purchases 25,618 Shares of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Free Report) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 376,293 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,618 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Grab were worth $1,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Grab by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 40,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 8,938 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Grab by 426.9% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 79,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 64,370 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Grab during the first quarter worth $165,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Grab by 669.7% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 92,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 80,602 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Grab by 98.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 227,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 113,373 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Grab alerts:

Grab Stock Down 3.4%

GRAB opened at $4.80 on Wednesday. Grab Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $2.98 and a fifty-two week high of $5.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.67. The company has a market capitalization of $19.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 240.12 and a beta of 0.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GRAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Grab from $5.60 to $5.30 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. CLSA raised shares of Grab to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Grab currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.71.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Grab

Grab Company Profile

(Free Report)

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Grab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.