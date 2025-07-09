Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 599,367 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,295 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cencora were worth $166,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Cencora by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,859,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,990,542,000 after purchasing an additional 78,066 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Cencora by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,193,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994,256 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Cencora by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,007,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,058,000 after purchasing an additional 125,611 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cencora by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,326,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,471,000 after purchasing an additional 130,213 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cencora by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,243,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,757,000 after purchasing an additional 550,246 shares during the period. 97.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Cencora

In other Cencora news, CEO Robert P. Mauch sold 4,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.33, for a total transaction of $1,437,680.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 47,582 shares in the company, valued at $13,766,900.06. This represents a 9.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 14,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.62, for a total value of $4,266,106.98. Following the sale, the chairman owned 311,913 shares in the company, valued at $91,271,982.06. The trade was a 4.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,127 shares of company stock worth $9,812,296 in the last 90 days. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on COR shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Cencora from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Cencora from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $288.00 price objective on Cencora in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Cencora from $298.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Cencora from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $274.00 to $337.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cencora presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $306.33.

Cencora Trading Down 1.5%

NYSE:COR opened at $298.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.87. Cencora, Inc. has a one year low of $218.65 and a one year high of $309.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $291.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $268.53. The stock has a market cap of $57.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.57.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.07 by $0.35. Cencora had a return on equity of 344.71% and a net margin of 0.55%. The business had revenue of $75.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cencora Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. Cencora’s payout ratio is currently 25.52%.

Cencora Company Profile

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

