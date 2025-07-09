Analysts Set Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) Price Target at $30.08

Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.08.

A number of research firms have commented on CPNG. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 29th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Coupang from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Mizuho raised Coupang to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 18th.

Coupang Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:CPNG opened at $29.96 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $54.40 billion, a PE ratio of 214.00 and a beta of 1.16. Coupang has a 12-month low of $18.16 and a 12-month high of $30.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.53.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.02 billion. Coupang had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 0.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Coupang will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Gaurav Anand sold 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.11, for a total transaction of $4,919,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,092,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,814,271.90. This represents a 7.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Pranam Kolari sold 9,347 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.85, for a total value of $222,925.95. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 177,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,223,978.10. The trade was a 5.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,459,697 shares of company stock valued at $1,067,780,811. 12.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coupang

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Coupang by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 29,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Coupang by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 85,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in Coupang by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 44,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Coupang by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group raised its position in shares of Coupang by 43.1% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coupang Company Profile

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

Featured Articles

