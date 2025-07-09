Penserra Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report) by 21.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,299 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $1,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of EPR Properties by 88.9% during the first quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of EPR Properties by 0.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 174,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,169,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the period. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in shares of EPR Properties during the first quarter valued at about $85,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EPR Properties during the first quarter valued at about $951,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its position in shares of EPR Properties by 1.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 83,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,416,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPR stock opened at $58.59 on Wednesday. EPR Properties has a 12 month low of $41.38 and a 12 month high of $59.68. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 8.28, a quick ratio of 8.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.68.

EPR Properties ( NYSE:EPR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.05. EPR Properties had a net margin of 21.13% and a return on equity of 6.30%. The firm had revenue of $146.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that EPR Properties will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a jun 25 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 6.3%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 217.18%.

EPR has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of EPR Properties in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EPR Properties has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.43.

In other news, EVP Gregory E. Zimmerman sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.37, for a total value of $437,775.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 103,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,063,300.49. This represents a 6.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

