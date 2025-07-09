Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Amdocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amdocs currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.33.

Get Amdocs alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on DOX

Amdocs Price Performance

NASDAQ:DOX opened at $92.62 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.24. The stock has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.52. Amdocs has a 52 week low of $77.17 and a 52 week high of $95.41.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 11.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Amdocs will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amdocs Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $0.527 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.42%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amdocs

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Amdocs during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Amdocs by 382.9% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Amdocs during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in Amdocs by 42.2% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Amdocs during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 92.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Amdocs

(Get Free Report)

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.