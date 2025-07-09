OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 278 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,339 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 78.7% in the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 76.0% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HLT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $282.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $242.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Macquarie reduced their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $251.00 to $223.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $251.00 to $241.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.06.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Up 0.8%

NYSE HLT opened at $272.98 on Wednesday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $196.04 and a twelve month high of $275.22. The company has a market cap of $64.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $251.87 and its 200 day moving average is $244.56.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.11. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 49.50% and a net margin of 13.90%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.46%.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

