Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,110,659 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 322,359 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Enbridge worth $182,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aviso Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 1,417,584 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $60,152,000 after buying an additional 58,176 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,617,146 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,888,507,000 after buying an additional 3,611,421 shares in the last quarter. Greenland Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 189.1% in the fourth quarter. Greenland Capital Management LP now owns 35,410 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after buying an additional 23,160 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 6.1% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 438,557 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $19,431,000 after buying an additional 25,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,818,919 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $289,044,000 after buying an additional 1,135,000 shares in the last quarter. 54.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ENB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Friday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Enbridge to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. National Bankshares reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Enbridge Trading Up 0.1%

ENB stock opened at $44.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $96.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.79. Enbridge Inc has a one year low of $35.10 and a one year high of $47.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. Enbridge had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Enbridge Inc will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a $0.679 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.14%. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 140.21%.

Enbridge Profile

(Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.