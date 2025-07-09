Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 330,142 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,608,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 330,142 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $179,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,183,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,372,000 after buying an additional 90,823 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,668,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,706,000 after buying an additional 368,171 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,132,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,522,000 after buying an additional 399,862 shares during the last quarter. Scharf Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 1,258,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,313,000 after buying an additional 55,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $109,739,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

Novartis Stock Down 0.3%

NVS opened at $121.80 on Wednesday. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $96.06 and a 1-year high of $124.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $257.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.92 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 39.44% and a net margin of 24.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, BNP Paribas raised Novartis to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on Novartis

Novartis Profile

(Free Report)

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.