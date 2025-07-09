Capital Advisors Inc. OK Takes Position in Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK bought a new position in shares of Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK owned 0.07% of Veritone at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Veritone in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veritone in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Veritone in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Veritone by 514.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 31,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veritone in the fourth quarter valued at $130,000. 39.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VERI has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Veritone from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Veritone in a research note on Monday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Veritone in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Finally, D. Boral Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Veritone in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd.

Shares of Veritone stock opened at $1.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50. Veritone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.22 and a 12-month high of $5.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.35.

Veritone, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Australia, Israel, and India. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system, that uses machine learning algorithms or AI models designed to mimic human cognitive functions, such as perception, prediction, and problem solving and optimization, as well as enables users to transform unstructured data into structured data, and analyze and optimize data to drive business processes and insights.

