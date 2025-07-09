Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,991,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 366,281 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.78% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF worth $175,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VGSH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 163.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,620,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,188,751,000 after acquiring an additional 23,351,829 shares in the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,535,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,283,000 after purchasing an additional 125,785 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,130,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,843,000 after purchasing an additional 536,918 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,835,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,538,000 after purchasing an additional 438,475 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $258,750,000.

Shares of VGSH opened at $58.44 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $57.93 and a twelve month high of $59.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.52 and a 200-day moving average of $58.45.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1944 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

