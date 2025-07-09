TD Private Client Wealth LLC Acquires 8,393 Shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Free Report) by 21.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 47,438 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,393 shares during the quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $1,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rothschild Investment LLC increased its position in shares of Baxter International by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 14,479 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee increased its position in shares of Baxter International by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 22,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Baxter International by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,822 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in shares of Baxter International by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,021 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Baxter International by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 13,618 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BAX. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 22nd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Baxter International from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Baxter International from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.88.

Baxter International stock opened at $30.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Baxter International Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.25 and a twelve month high of $40.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.25.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. Baxter International had a negative net margin of 4.71% and a positive return on equity of 17.24%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Baxter International Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -61.82%.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Medical Products and Therapies, Healthcare Systems and Technologies, Pharmaceuticals, and Kidney Care. The company offers sterile intravenous (IV) solutions; infusion systems and devices; parenteral nutrition therapies; generic injectable pharmaceuticals; surgical hemostat and sealant products, advanced surgical equipment; smart bed systems; patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies; and respiratory health devices, as well as advanced equipment for the surgical space, including surgical video technologies, precision positioning devices, and other accessories.

