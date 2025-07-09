TD Private Client Wealth LLC Has $1.95 Million Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,445 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VBR. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Family Investment Center Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Family Investment Center Inc. now owns 2,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 3,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $200.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $191.11 and a 200-day moving average of $191.81. The company has a market cap of $30.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $160.23 and a one year high of $219.01.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

