TD Private Client Wealth LLC Buys 4,896 Shares of Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED)

TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its position in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) by 50.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,896 shares during the quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $2,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OLED. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Universal Display during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Universal Display by 280.0% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Universal Display by 4,700.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Universal Display in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Universal Display by 761.1% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OLED. Wall Street Zen raised Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.43.

NASDAQ:OLED opened at $158.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.51. Universal Display Corporation has a 1-year low of $103.70 and a 1-year high of $237.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.99.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $166.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.76 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 35.40% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Universal Display Corporation will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.42%.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

