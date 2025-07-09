TD Private Client Wealth LLC Acquires 2,380 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH)

TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,688 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares during the quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $1,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 21.0% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 10,531 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 40.7% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,047 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after buying an additional 8,116 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $10,059,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,814 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH opened at $80.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.85. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation has a 12-month low of $65.52 and a 12-month high of $90.82.

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The information technology service provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 16.73% and a net margin of 11.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.11%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, March 25th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology service provider to repurchase up to 5.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CTSH. Barclays lowered their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $103.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.00.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

