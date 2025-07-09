Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 8,332 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,218,782 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,332 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $228,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Citigroup by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 352,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,844,000 after acquiring an additional 11,674 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Citigroup by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,247,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,633,000 after buying an additional 1,970,300 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 166.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 12,499 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 495.1% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 18,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 15,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Citigroup by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 330,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,470,000 after purchasing an additional 4,576 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup Stock Performance

NYSE:C opened at $85.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $159.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.34. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.51 and a 1 year high of $88.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.45.

Insider Activity

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.12. Citigroup had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 6.94%. The company had revenue of $21.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.34 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Cunningham Dugan sold 4,417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $301,504.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 13,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $890,656.48. This trade represents a 25.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective (down from $96.00) on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $77.00 target price (down from $83.00) on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Monday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Citigroup from $84.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Citigroup from $85.50 to $75.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.43.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Citigroup

Citigroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.