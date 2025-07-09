TD Private Client Wealth LLC Raises Stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,497 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,894 shares during the quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth $1,093,345,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,138,574.1% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 8,318,735 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $501,620,000 after buying an additional 8,318,534 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,100,520 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,815,061,000 after acquiring an additional 6,853,470 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 114.2% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 8,986,971 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $541,914,000 after purchasing an additional 4,790,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2,145.9% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,180,051 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $191,757,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038,460 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 113,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total value of $5,659,587.50. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 109,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,457,805.50. This represents a 50.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CMG shares. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $64.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.93.

CMG stock opened at $55.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.24. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.46 and a fifty-two week high of $66.74.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 43.29% and a net margin of 13.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $13.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

