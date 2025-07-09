Penserra Capital Management LLC Acquires 14,950 Shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT)

Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT – Free Report) by 21.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,935 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,950 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Franklin BSP Realty Trust worth $1,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 20,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 51,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 12,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FBRT shares. Jones Trading dropped their price objective on Franklin BSP Realty Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.30.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Trading Up 1.5%

Franklin BSP Realty Trust stock opened at $10.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $894.44 million, a PE ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.03. Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.50 and a 52 week high of $14.12. The company has a current ratio of 77.38, a quick ratio of 77.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $0.355 dividend. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 208.82%.

About Franklin BSP Realty Trust

Benefit Street Partners operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). BSP earns income from investing in a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities consisting almost exclusively of adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, either Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) or Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac) (together, the government-sponsored enterprises (GSEs)), or by an agency of the federal government, Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae).

