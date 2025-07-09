Penserra Capital Management LLC Buys 23,746 Shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (NYSE:IVR)

Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (NYSE:IVR – Free Report) by 21.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 136,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,746 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital were worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 427.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 3,758 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 3,272 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital during the fourth quarter worth $96,000. Institutional investors own 40.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco Mortgage Capital alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IVR opened at $7.67 on Wednesday. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc has a 52 week low of $5.86 and a 52 week high of $9.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.60 and its 200-day moving average is $7.89. The company has a market capitalization of $505.76 million, a PE ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.62.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $18.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.71 million. Invesco Mortgage Capital had a net margin of 17.27% and a return on equity of 32.00%. On average, analysts forecast that Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 7th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.73%. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 323.81%.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests, finances, and manages mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (NYSE:IVR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Mortgage Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Mortgage Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.