Penserra Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC)

Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC – Free Report) by 21.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 141,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,562 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Orchid Island Capital worth $1,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 309,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 3,354 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 36,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 47,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 6,408 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.74% of the company’s stock.

Orchid Island Capital Stock Up 0.7%

NYSE ORC opened at $7.17 on Wednesday. Orchid Island Capital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.69 and a 52 week high of $9.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $869.08 million, a PE ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.54.

Orchid Island Capital Dividend Announcement

Orchid Island Capital ( NYSE:ORC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $19.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.96 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Orchid Island Capital, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a jun 25 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 20.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Orchid Island Capital’s payout ratio is 360.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ORC shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Orchid Island Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Jones Trading reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Orchid Island Capital in a report on Wednesday, April 30th.

About Orchid Island Capital

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company’s RMBS is backed by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS comprising interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

