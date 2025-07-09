Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) Position Trimmed by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,233,587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 297,525 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $197,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new position in Bristol Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Bristol Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its position in Bristol Myers Squibb by 137.5% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Samit Hirawat acquired 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $47.58 per share, for a total transaction of $202,215.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president owned 83,513 shares in the company, valued at $3,973,548.54. This trade represents a 5.36% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Bristol Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Shares of BMY opened at $47.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $95.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.36. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a one year low of $39.71 and a one year high of $63.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.46.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $11.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.77 billion. Bristol Myers Squibb had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 87.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($4.40) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%. Bristol Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 92.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 target price (down previously from $67.00) on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

About Bristol Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

