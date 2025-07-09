Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 801,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,932 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $236,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Generali Investments Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 833.3% during the first quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 525.9% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $282.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, May 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Friday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $355.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $324.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.94.

Shares of APD stock opened at $292.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $65.05 billion, a PE ratio of 42.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $277.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $290.26. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $243.69 and a 1-year high of $341.14.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.83 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 12.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.85 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.79 per share. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 1st. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 104.07%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

