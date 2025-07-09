Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $1.04 Million Position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF)

Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF – Free Report) by 21.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,632 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,804 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust were worth $1,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 9,954.2% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 2,508.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 5,193 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock opened at $8.99 on Wednesday. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 12-month low of $8.28 and a 12-month high of $12.95. The company has a quick ratio of 413.32, a current ratio of 413.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.93. The stock has a market cap of $609.61 million, a PE ratio of 56.19 and a beta of 0.91.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust ( NYSE:KREF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.32). KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 5.90%. The firm had revenue of $31.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.77 million. As a group, analysts expect that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 625.00%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $11.50 to $9.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $10.75 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.88.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring transitional senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial real estate loans.

