Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 202,882 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,838,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202,882 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $232,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 3,330 shares during the period. Warburton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $572,000. Summit X LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 269,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,154,000 after purchasing an additional 34,512 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 153,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,771,000 after purchasing an additional 6,820 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFUS opened at $67.36 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.11. The company has a market cap of $15.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 0.99. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $52.10 and a 52-week high of $68.01.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

