Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,006,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,376 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $241,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ball & Co Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MetLife in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in MetLife in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. North Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in MetLife in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in MetLife in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Graney & King LLC purchased a new stake in MetLife in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MET shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on MetLife from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on MetLife from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Barclays increased their target price on MetLife from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on MetLife from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on MetLife from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.42.

MetLife Stock Up 0.7%

MET stock opened at $79.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $53.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.87 and a 200 day moving average of $80.09. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.21 and a twelve month high of $89.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $18.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.06 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 6.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 5th will be issued a $0.5675 dividend. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. MetLife’s payout ratio is 36.91%.

MetLife announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, April 30th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

